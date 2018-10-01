Poole collected three solo takedowns, and two assisted tackles in a 37-36 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.

Poole again committed a bone-headed unnecessary roughness foul, but this one was not as costly as the two penalties he was guilty of in Week 3 against the Saints (those two penalties helped lead New Orleans to 10 points over the course of two separate drives). This time around, fellow starting safety Damontae Kazee intercepted a deflected Andy Dalton pass on the very next play to help bail out his teammate. Poole is a talented and truly underrated defensive back, but its undisciplined errors like these that have helped opposing passers carve up the Falcons' secondary to the tune of 356 passing yards per game since Week 2.