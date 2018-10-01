Falcons' Brian Poole: Falcons' third-leading tackler in loss
Poole collected three solo takedowns, and two assisted tackles in a 37-36 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.
Poole again committed a bone-headed unnecessary roughness foul, but this one was not as costly as the two penalties he was guilty of in Week 3 against the Saints (those two penalties helped lead New Orleans to 10 points over the course of two separate drives). This time around, fellow starting safety Damontae Kazee intercepted a deflected Andy Dalton pass on the very next play to help bail out his teammate. Poole is a talented and truly underrated defensive back, but its undisciplined errors like these that have helped opposing passers carve up the Falcons' secondary to the tune of 356 passing yards per game since Week 2.
More News
-
Falcons' Brian Poole: Full participant Friday•
-
Falcons' Brian Poole: Dons no-contact jersey•
-
Falcons' Brian Poole: Battling thumb and toe injuries•
-
Falcons' Brian Poole: Could potentially shift to safety•
-
Falcons' Brian Poole: Struggles against Saints•
-
Falcons' Brian Poole: Healthy to enter Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...