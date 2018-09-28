Poole (thumb, toe) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Poole was a limited participant in practice all week, including Thursday's practice where he wore a non-contact jersey. The Falcons are running thin in the secondary as Ricardo Allen (Achilles) and Keanu Neal (knee) have both suffered season-ending injuries. The Florida product played 70 defensive snaps in an overtime loss to the Saints last week.

More News
Our Latest Stories