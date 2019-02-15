Falcons' Brian Poole: Gets chance to hit open market
Poole doesn't expect to be tendered as a restricted free agent, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
It seems the Falcons have already notified the 26-year-old cornerback of their intention to let him test the open market. Poole is coming off a 2018 campaign in which he piled up 74 tackles (53 solo), three interceptions and three sacks from the nickelback spot, but his work in coverage apparently didn't impress the Atlanta front office. He may have to settle for a No. 4/5 cornerback job if other teams have a similar assessment.
