Poole (back) participated fully Wednesday and doesn't carry an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Saints.

The Falcons once looked like they could be low on cornerback depth for the short week, but with Desmond Trufant clearing the NFL's concussion protocol and Poole showing improved health, the team will have all of its key secondary contributors in the fold. Look for Poole, who has collected 48 tackles and has broken up four passes in 11 games this season, to step back in as the Falcons' nickel cornerback following a one-game absence.