Falcons' Brian Poole: Grabs pick in win
Poole had seven tackles (three solo), an interception and a fumble recovery in Sunday's win over the Panthers.
Poole has been heavily active over the last three games with 19 tackles (12 solo), two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery. The 26-year-old played 77 of 91 defensive snaps Sunday, second only to Desmond Trufant among Atlanta cornerbacks.
