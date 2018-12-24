Poole had seven tackles (three solo), an interception and a fumble recovery in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

Poole has been heavily active over the last three games with 19 tackles (12 solo), two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery. The 26-year-old played 77 of 91 defensive snaps Sunday, second only to Desmond Trufant among Atlanta cornerbacks.

