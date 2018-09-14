Falcons' Brian Poole: Healthy to enter Week 2
Poole (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Poole was limited throughout practice due to an ankle injury earlier this week, but appears to have fully recovered. With Keanu Neal (knee) already out for the season and Isaiah Oliver (ankle) questionable for Sunday's matchup, Poole's health is a piece of good news for Atlanta's depleted defense. Pool serves as the Falcons' most reliable nickleback, and serves as a solid pass-rushing option.
