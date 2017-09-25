Falcons' Brian Poole: Leads Falcons in tackles in win
Poole led the Falcons with nine total tackles and two defensed passes in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Lions.
The nine tackles brings Poole to 22 total tackles on the season, and he's had at least six tackles in all three games this season. He also has a sack and three defensed passes on the season, making him an intriguing defensive option in IDP leagues.
