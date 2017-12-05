Poole (back) was listed as a limited practice participant on Monday's estimated practice report.

The Falcons didn't actually hold practice Monday, but the fact that Poole would have been limited is somewhat encouraging given the short week the team is on. Poole was not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Vikings, so his presence early on this week is likely just precautionary.

