Poole is questionable to return with a back injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Poole has a large role as the Falcons' No. 3 corner, racking up 47 tackles, one sack and four pass breakups through 10 games. His absence leaves just three healthy cornerbacks, though, so C.J. Goodwin will see an increased snap count until Poole can return.