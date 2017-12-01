Poole (back) will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Vikings, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Poole sustained the back injury in last Sunday's win over Tampa Bay and did not practice Wednesday and Thursday, but his limited session Friday was apparently enough to avoid the questionable tag. The 25-year-old should be in line for an increased role against the Vikings with starting cornerback Desmond Trufant out with a concussion.