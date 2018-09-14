Poole (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons are razor thin in the secondary headed into Week 2 -- with Keanu Neal (knee) out for the season, and both Poole and Isaiah Oliver (ankle) limited in practice. Poole's presence in the starting lineup is crucial for Sunday's inter-division tilt against Carolina, given that he is both Atlanta's most reliable nickelback as well as a sneaky-good pass rusher (led all cornerbacks with 11 quarterback pressures in 2016).

