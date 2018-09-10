Falcons' Brian Poole: Records sack in season opener
Poole recorded six tackles and one sack in Thursday's 18-12 loss to the Eagles.
The Falcons don't ask Poole to blitz often, but the slot corner was able to sneak behind a stout Eagles offensive line to record one of the Falcons' two sacks of the day. He ultimately went on to finish second on the team in tackles, but considering he averaged just 3.9 tackles per game through his first two seasons, Poole may have difficulty sustaining this level of production going forward.
