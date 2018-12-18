Poole collected six combined tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 40-14 win against the Cardinals.

The veteran nickelback has demonstrated a keen nose for the football over the past two weeks, finishing first or second on the team in tackles against Green Bay and Arizona. Poole and the Falcons secondary have been more sturdy against the pass of late, holding its past three opponents to an anemic 153 yards per game through the air (278 passing YPG against prior). In Week 16, he'll be responsible for trying to hold down an ice cold Cam Newton, who has gone consecutive games without throwing a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 2 and 3 of the 2017 season (multiple passing TDs in 11 straight contests prior to recent two-game slide).