Falcons' Brian Poole: Solid in second season
Poole finished 2017 with 63 total tackles (49 solo) and one sack.
Poole finished fifth on the team in tackles, which is impressive considering it's only his second year in the league. There are better IDP options on this Falcons defense, but Poole has been a model of consistency in his two years in the league, and he should continue to see plenty of tackle opportunities next season.
