Poole will enter training camp Friday with the goal of holding off Isaiah Oliver and Damontae Kazee for the Falcons' nickelback role, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Since entering the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida, Poole has been the Falcons' primary option in defending the slot, with 121 tackles and 14 pass deflections over 31 regular-season games. The Falcons are deep at cornerback, having selected Colorado's Isaiah Oliver in the second round of the draft to go along with returning starters Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford. Given the abundance of talent at the position it's probable that the 25-year-old Poole will be on the field for less than 53.5 percent of the defensive snaps, as he was in 2017.