Falcons' Brian Poole: Striving to retain nickelback job
Poole will enter training camp Friday with the goal of holding off Isaiah Oliver and Damontae Kazee for the Falcons' nickelback role, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Since entering the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida, Poole has been the Falcons' primary option in defending the slot, with 121 tackles and 14 pass deflections over 31 regular-season games. The Falcons are deep at cornerback, having selected Colorado's Isaiah Oliver in the second round of the draft to go along with returning starters Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford. Given the abundance of talent at the position it's probable that the 25-year-old Poole will be on the field for less than 53.5 percent of the defensive snaps, as he was in 2017.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Lynch
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
Spotlight on Luck at start of camp
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the outlook for Andrew Luck this season in his comeback after missing...
-
Expert QB rankings debate
Amid Quarterback Week, we get our experts on the record as they defend their rankings. How...
-
QB spotlight: Buy Jimmy G hype?
Jimmy Garoppolo finished last season with five straight wins and four outings with over 290...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...