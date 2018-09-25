Poole compiled eight tackles and a pass deflection during Sunday's 43-37 overtime defeat at the hands of the Saints.

Poole's stat line may look impressive in the box score, but he cost the Falcons on a number of occasions Sunday. The veteran nickelback was called for roughing-the-passer and horse-collar tackle penalties in key situations, also setting a de facto pick on teammate Robert Alford as the 39-year-old Drew Brees killed two birds with one stone -- thanks to a vicious spin move to help tie the game late in regulation. In Week 4, Poole and the Falcons secondary will square off with Andy Dalton and the Bengals' top-12 passing offense (274.7 yards per game).