Poole tallied 74 tackles (53 solo), including three sacks, and six passes defensed, including three interceptions, across 16 games in 2018.

Poole had his best season as a pro in 2018, setting career marks in every category except passes defensed. He's operated as the team's nickel corner behind starters Robert Alford and Desmond Trufant. Barring a roster shift at the position, Poole will figure to play a similar role for the team in 2019.