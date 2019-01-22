Falcons' Brian Poole: Three interceptions in 2018
Poole tallied 74 tackles (53 solo), including three sacks, and six passes defensed, including three interceptions, across 16 games in 2018.
Poole had his best season as a pro in 2018, setting career marks in every category except passes defensed. He's operated as the team's nickel corner behind starters Robert Alford and Desmond Trufant. Barring a roster shift at the position, Poole will figure to play a similar role for the team in 2019.
