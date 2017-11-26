Poole (back) will not return to Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Poole suffered a back injury in the first half and was initially ruled questionable to return. Robert Alford and C.J. Goodwin are the only cornerbacks currently available for the Falcons.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop