The Athletic's Josh Kendall expects Robinson to have a goal-line role for the Falcons this season.

"He has shown a physical style in practice that cements his role as the new Tyler Allgeier," Kendall wrote about Robinson. "Bijan Robinson fantasy managers may not like how many goal-line carries he gets." Allgeier, of course, was a thorn in the side of Bijan last season, out-carrying Robinson 19 to 17 inside the 10-yard line while matching him with seven carries apiece inside the five-yard line. Allgeier also punched in four of those seven carries for touchdowns, while Bijan scored on just two of his chances. Brian, at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, profiles similarly to Allgeier as a short-yardage, between-the-tackles, goal-line type who can get the tough yards. It sounds like he's going to have some sort of role in those situations for Atlanta this season, which could mute some of Bijan's touchdown upside.