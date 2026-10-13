Robinson handled seven carries for 16 yards and did not catch his only target during Sunday's 30-23 overtime loss versus the Ravens. He also returned two kickoffs for 61 return yards.

Robinson's seven carries in Week 5 were the fewest he's been given in any game so far this season, and the longest of those rushes only went for four yards. Atlanta's offense still runs through Bijan Robinson, but his backup could still be a desperate, touchdown-dependent flex play in deeper formats in a Week 6 matchup versus the Bears.