Robinson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official website reports.

Robinson was also deemed limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report, which gives the running back one more opportunity to upgrade to full participation before the team assigns Week 9 injury designations. If he's able to return from a two-game absence Sunday against the Bengals, he'd slot back into a complementary role behind Bijan Robinson, an assignment that Khalil Herbert handled in Weeks 7 and 8.