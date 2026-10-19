Robinson rushed once for one yard while reeling in both of his targets for nine yards during Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Bears.

Robinson registered his fewest touches in a game this season, but his two catches did match his season high from Week 2 versus Carolina. Robinson has now compiled 211 yards and four touchdowns on 42 carries while catching five of six targets for 30 yards over six contests this season. The running back is purely a top-notch safety blanket for fantasy managers who have Bijan Robinson on their roster.