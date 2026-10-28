Robinson (hamstring) wasn't spotted during the open portion of Wednesday's practice, Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

If Robinson goes down as a non-participant Wednesday, it'll mark his third consecutive session in which he's done so as he deals with a hamstring injury. Until he gets back on the practice field, he seemingly is in line to continue missing game action after being inactive this past Sunday against the 49ers, when Khalil Herbert served as the No. 2 RB behind Bijan Robinson.