Robinson rushed 14 times for 62 yards and three touchdowns and brought in his sole target for five yards in the Falcons' 45-24 win over the Saints on Monday night.

After Bijan Robinson staked the Falcons to an early 14-0 lead with his pair of touchdown runs, it was Brian Robinson's turn from the second quarter on. The veteran backup took center stage with touchdown runs of four, eight and 11 yards in each of the last three quarters, and given the increasingly lopsided nature of the game, Brian was able to finish with just five fewer rush attempts than Bijan. Brian has now logged double-digit carries in three straight games while recording at least 50 rush yards in each of those contests, affording him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 5 home matchup against the Ravens on Sunday night.