Robinson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Though Robinson was able to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday through Friday and was initially deemed questionable for Week 9, he was downgraded shortly thereafter and will not be available for Sunday's game in Madrid. In Robinson's continued absence, look for Khalil Herbert to be elevated from the practice squad to work in a complementary role behind Bijan Robinson.