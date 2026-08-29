Robinson rushed five times for 14 yards and a touchdown, caught his only target for nine yards and lost a fumble in Friday's 17-12 preseason win over the Dolphins.

Robinson played the first quarter with most of Atlanta's starters as the Falcons held Bijan Robinson out of the exhibition slate. The offseason acquisition capped the opening drive with a three-yard touchdown run but lost a fumble two drives later, matching Tua Tagovailoa's fumble on the possession in between. Come Week 1 against the Steelers, Brian is expected to work as Bijan's top backup in an all-Robinson 1-2 punch.