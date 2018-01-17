Falcons' Brooks Reed: Compiles four sacks in 2017
Reed produced 41 tackles and four sacks over 16 games in 2017.
Reed yet again proved to be a force in run support, ultimately grading out as Pro Football Focus' 10th-highest-graded 4-3 defensive end in that area. However, he's also proving to be a low-floor, low-upside fantasy option due to his modest production in both the sack and tackle departments. Since it's hard to see that changing in 2018, Reed shouldn't be on the fantasy radar in most formats.
More News
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....
-
2017 Season in review
It wasn't a bombastic year. Fantasy points were down. Touchdowns were down. Total plays were...