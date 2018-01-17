Reed produced 41 tackles and four sacks over 16 games in 2017.

Reed yet again proved to be a force in run support, ultimately grading out as Pro Football Focus' 10th-highest-graded 4-3 defensive end in that area. However, he's also proving to be a low-floor, low-upside fantasy option due to his modest production in both the sack and tackle departments. Since it's hard to see that changing in 2018, Reed shouldn't be on the fantasy radar in most formats.