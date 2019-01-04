Reed registered 24 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble this season for the Falcons.

The veteran Reed failed to put up numbers in 2018 despite playing on a respectable 41.9 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps. Reed's 24 combined tackles and one sack were his lowest outputs for any season with at least 14 games played, but it's especially concerning that he trailed off at the end of the season with just two tackles over his final four games. He turns 32 in February, and now enters the final frame of his five-year, $22 million deal as a second-string option behind Takkarist McKinley and Vic Beasley at defensive end.