Falcons' Brooks Reed: Quiet 2018 campaign
Reed registered 24 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble this season for the Falcons.
The veteran Reed failed to put up numbers in 2018 despite playing on a respectable 41.9 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps. Reed's 24 combined tackles and one sack were his lowest outputs for any season with at least 14 games played, but it's especially concerning that he trailed off at the end of the season with just two tackles over his final four games. He turns 32 in February, and now enters the final frame of his five-year, $22 million deal as a second-string option behind Takkarist McKinley and Vic Beasley at defensive end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...