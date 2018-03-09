Falcons' Brooks Reed: Restructures contract with Falcons
Reed and the Falcons have come to terms on a revised contract which will keep the veteran defensive end in Atlanta for a fourth season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The reduction of Reed's $5.44 million cap hit affords Atlanta some much needed financial wiggle room, with the Falcons entering the offseason as a bottom-10 team in terms of available cap space. The eight-year veteran out of Cal proved to be more than a rotation player in 2017, starting in 14-plus games for the first time since 2013 and accounting for the second-highest sack total of his career with four.
More News
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...