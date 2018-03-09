Reed and the Falcons have come to terms on a revised contract which will keep the veteran defensive end in Atlanta for a fourth season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The reduction of Reed's $5.44 million cap hit affords Atlanta some much needed financial wiggle room, with the Falcons entering the offseason as a bottom-10 team in terms of available cap space. The eight-year veteran out of Cal proved to be more than a rotation player in 2017, starting in 14-plus games for the first time since 2013 and accounting for the second-highest sack total of his career with four.