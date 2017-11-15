Falcons' Brooks Reed: Sack in win
Reed recorded three tackles, all solo, and a sack in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.
Reed has a seen a drop in defensive snaps over the past few weeks but he was still able to make his presence felt Sunday against the Cowboys. It was his first sack since Week 4, which was also the last game he had at least three solo tackles.
