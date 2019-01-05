Falcons' Bruce Carter: Wraps up debut campaign with Atlanta
Carter accounted for 16 solo tackles and five assisted tackles for the Falcons in 2018.
The veteran linebacker has become less and less of a defensive factor over the latter stages of his career, logging just four starts across his past four seasons with the Buccaneers, Jets and Falcons, compared to 32 starts during four years in Dallas. 70.1 percent of Carter's snaps for Atlanta this season came on special teams, as he picked up his most tackles since 2015 despite suiting up for only 11 games. With his contract expiring this winter, there is potential for Carter to be playing elsewhere next year as Atlanta looks to continue infusing youth into the roster.
