Irvin signed a one-year deal with the Falcons on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Shortly after clearing waivers Tuesday, Irvin said he received more lucrative offers from the Patriots and Steelers, but he turned down extra money for a chance to play for his hometown team, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. In Atlanta, Irvin will reunite with coach Dan Quinn, who served as the defensive coordinator in Seattle when Irvin first entered the NFL as a first-round pick in 2012. Look for Irvin to make his Falcons debut Sunday in Cleveland, likely working in a rotational role behind starting ends Takkarist McKinley and Vic Beasley. Irvin should provide a lift to pass rush that ranks in the bottom six in the league with just 17 sacks this season.

