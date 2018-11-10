Falcons' Bruce Irvin: Will get on the field Sunday
Head coach Dan Quinn didn't provide an exact snap count, but he said that Irvin will play Sunday against Cleveland after being signed to the Falcons active roster earlier in the week, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Just four short days after signing with Atlanta, the 31-year-old Irvin is going to be suiting up for his hometown Falcons. Though it may only be somewhere in the neighborhood of 10-20 snaps, the veteran linebacker figures to get some run against Nick Chubb and a Browns rushing attack that ranks top 10 in yards per game (124.6). Deion Jones will be inactive for at least one more week, but even upon his return, Irvin provides valuable veteran depth at one of the thinner position groups on the roster.
