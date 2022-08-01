Coach Arthur Smith said Monday that Edwards (shoulder) is considered "day-to-day," Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.
Smith said Edwards' injury is "nothing that's considered long term." The 2020 third-round pick suffered a shoulder issue after falling awkwardly during Saturday's practice. Other wideouts on Atlanta's depth chart, including Olamide Zaccheaus and Auden Tate, will stand to benefit from increased opportunities as long as Edwards remains sidelined.
