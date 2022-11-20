site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Healthy scratch once again
RotoWire Staff
Edwards (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Chicago, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Edwards will be a healthy scratch for the fourth time this season. Across his first seven appearances with Atlanta, the 2020 third-round pick has caught just three of five targets for 15 yards.
