Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Not playing Sunday
Edwards (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Chargers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Edwards was also a healthy scratch in Week 3 and 4. He'll work to earn the opportunity to suit up Thursday against the Panthers.
