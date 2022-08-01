Edwards (arm) is not participating in the start of Monday's practice, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Edwards fell on his right arm during Saturday's session and suffered an injury. General manager Terry Fontenot said the team has no updates on his health or recovery timeline. Edwards has an opportunity to secure the No. 2 wide receiver role behind Drake London this season, but his chances of earning such a substantial gig could dip significantly if he's forced to miss more than a small portion of training camp.