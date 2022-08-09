Edwards (shoulder) wore a non-contact jersey again Tuesday, but he nonetheless appears to be one of the team's top three wide receivers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Scott Bair of the Falcons' website had a similar take, saying "Edwards seems like the frontline guy" even though he's listed as a second-stringer (behind Olamide Zaccheaus) on the team's initial preseason depth chart. It's not really a depth chart to be taken seriously, as it lists rookie first-round pick Drake London with the fifth unit, among other oddities. ESPN's Rothstein suggests London, Edwards and Zaccheaus are the likely top three at wide receiver, though KhaDarel Hodge also has been getting snaps with the starters and making plays throughout camp. Edwards doesn't seem likely to play in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, given that he's still managing the shoulder injury he suffered during the first week of camp. He returned to practice less than a week later, albeit with a non-contact jersey that he continues to sport during contact work.