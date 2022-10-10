Edwards caught his only target for 10 yards during Sunday's 21-15 defeat versus Tampa Bay.
With Kyle Pitts (hamstring) sidelined, Edwards was active for the first time since Week 2 and caught his only target for 10 yards. Atlanta traded for Edwards this offseason, but he's garnered a minimal role to start his Falcons' tenure. If Pitts remains sidelined moving forward, it's possible Edwards gets more involved as a pass catcher behind Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus, but Atlanta's offense may struggle again when they face San Francisco in Week 6.