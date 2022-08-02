Edwards (shoulder) returned to practice Tuesday wearing a yellow jersey, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The jersey presumably signifies that he can't be hit or is otherwise limited in some capacity. Edwards hurt his shoulder Saturday and missed practice Monday, but it seems he's avoided a serious injury and continue making his case for a starting job.
More News
-
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Avoids serious injury•
-
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Not practicing Monday•
-
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Leaves practice early with injury•
-
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Traded to Atlanta•
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Facing added competition•
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Leads team in receiving yards Sunday•