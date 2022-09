Edwards caught one of two targets for two yards during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Rams.

Edwards played just 16 snaps in Week 2, third among Atlanta's wideouts behind Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus, but London was the only Falcons' pass catcher to record more than two receptions. After securing his first catch of the season on Atlanta's opening drive, Edwards wasn't targeted again until the fourth quarter, but the pass was intercepted by Jalen Ramsey in the end zone.