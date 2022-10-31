Edwards caught his only target for three yards during Sunday's 37-34 overtime victory against the Panthers.

Edwards saw a season-low three offensive snaps, but he caught his only target for three yards, marking his first reception since Week 5 and his third across six appearances. The 2020 third-round pick was expected to have a sizable role for Atlanta after being traded by Las Vegas this offseason, but he continues to find himself buried on the depth chart behind Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus and now Damiere Byrd, who's totaled 142 yards and two scores across the Falcons' past two games.