Edwards (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Seahawks, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Edwards has had little success this season, recording one catch for two yards on three targets through the first two weeks. The production has led to the Falcons elevating Frank Darby from the practice squad and giving him a chance Sunday. Edwards will work in practice to earn an opportunity to take the field in Week 4 against the Browns.