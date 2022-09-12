Edwards failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 27-26 loss to New Orleans.

Atlanta traded for Edwards after drafting Drake London in the 2022 Draft, seemingly giving the Falcons a new starting wideout duo. However, Edwards struggled to capture the No. 2 role during training camp and submitted a lackluster performance in the season opener. He played the third most snaps among wideouts (35) behind London (54) and Olamide Zaccheaus (45), but seven players drew more targets than Edwards and eight caught more passes. While Edwards' snap share is encouraging, it'll be difficult to trust the former Raider in fantasy lineups until he's able to consistently translate opportunities into production.