Dupree (groin) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Titans, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dupree landed on the injury report Friday with a groin injury and was a limited participant during Atlanta's final practice of Week 8 prep. However, the veteran will still suit up and figures to play a prominent role on defense. Across seven games, Dupree has totaled 17 tackles, two sacks and two pass defenses while playing at least 65 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each contest.