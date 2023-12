Dupree registered seven tackles (three solo), including two sacks, during Sunday's 13-8 win over the Jets.

Dupree recorded a season-high seven tackles, tying Jessie Bates for the team high. Dupree also recorded multiple sacks in the same game for the first time this year, giving him five QB takedowns through 12 games. He's finished a season with more than five sacks four times in his career, but not since 2020, which was his final campaign in Pittsburgh.