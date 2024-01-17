Dupree finished 2023 with 39 tackles (17 solo), 6.5 sacks, three pass defenses and two forced fumbles in 16 appearances.

After back-to-back down years in Tennessee, Dupree signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Falcons last offseason. The 2015 first-round pick did just that, playing in his most games since 2019 while recording his most sacks and forced fumbles since 2020 - his final year with Pittsburgh. The veteran pass rusher will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but it wouldn't be surprising if there's mutual interest in a return given the bounce-back campaign Dupree had in 2023.