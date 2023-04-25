Dupree said Tuesday that he's 100 percent recovered from a torn pectoral muscle he suffered late in the 2022 campaign, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dupree also dealt with a pair of hip flexor injuries earlier in the season and appeared in just 11 total games for a third straight campaign. In his last healthy season (2019), the 2015 first-round pick recorded career highs in sacks (11.5) and forced fumbles (four). If Dupree can come anywhere close to that production in 2023, his one-year, $5 million deal will be a steal for the Falcons.