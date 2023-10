Dupree recorded four tackles (one solo) and 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Commanders.

Dupree continues to play a solid role in Atlanta's defense, playing around 75 percent of the team's defensive snaps over the past four weeks. During that stretch, the veteran pass rusher has recorded 12 tackles, two sacks and two pass defenses. Dupree is likely a hit-or-miss option, but he can certainly rack up IDP points quickly when he's getting after the quarterback like he was Sunday.