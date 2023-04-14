Dupree and the Falcons agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dupree will now head to Atlanta after a disappointing two seasons with the Titans, recording just 35 tackles in his tenure with Tennessee. After the linebacker produced 19.5 sacks in his last two years with the Steelers, Dupree only recorded seven over his 22 games as a Titan. The 30-year-old will look to get back on the right track with the Falcons in 2023, though his days as a premier edge rusher have likely passed.